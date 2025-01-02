July 24th, 1952 – December 18th, 2024

Robert Stephen Elmer, age 72, passed away at home in Tonganoxie, Kansas on December 18, 2024.

Steve is survived by his son Cody Elmer; and brothers Jeffrey (Jeanne) Elmer and Michael (Carleen) Elmer. He also leaves two nephews and two nieces.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents Robert D. Elmer and Elizabeth A. (Wendt) Elmer of Bonner Springs, KS; paternal grandparents Matthew and Marjorie Elmer; maternal grandparents Otto and Gladys Wendt.

Steve attended Sacred Heart Grade School, Bonner Springs High School, Northwest Missouri State, and the University of Kansas. Steve was an accomplished high school wrestler and Kansas All-State football player at BSHS, Class of 1970. He was a US Army Veteran having served in the USA and Germany. Steve retired as a lifelong Union Carpenter and was a highly respected General Superintendent for JE Dunn and Dicarlo Construction.

Steve touched many hearts and lives and quietly made many friends along life’s way. Steve requested no services. He will be forever missed and remembered.

