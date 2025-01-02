Rosemary Mullen

March 11, 1938 – December 17, 2024

Rosemary Theresa Mullen passed away peacefully on December 17, 2024, at Villa St. Francis Catholic Care Center in Olathe, Kansas. She was born on March 11, 1938, in Marysville, Kansas, the youngest of eight children to John Thomas Mullen and Nellie Irene Mullen.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings: Kathleen (Mullen) Ware, John Mullen, Gerald “Skeet” Mullen, Charles Mullen, Richard Mullen, Robert Mullen, and Loren Mullen. She is lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Rosemary spent her early years in Marysville before embarking on a career with MONY Insurance, where she worked until her retirement. She cherished time spent with family and had a deep love for the ocean, golf, and travel. In 2017, Rosemary relocated from San Diego, California, to Mission, Kansas, to be closer to her family.

Rosemary’s memory will remain a source of comfort and inspiration to those who knew and loved her. May she rest in eternal peace.

A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Mission, Kansas, on Friday, January 10. The Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will take place the following day at St. Gregory’s Catholic Cemetery in Marysville, Kansas, on Saturday, January 11, at 1:30 p.m.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.