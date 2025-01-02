Sherry Lynn Apostle-Ackles

May 10, 1960 — December 28, 2024

Overland Park

Sherry Lynn Ackles (Apostle) left this earth to be in heaven with her lord on December 28, 2024.

Sherry is joining her family members: son, Nathan Hunt; father, Donald Gabriel; mother, Opal Margaret Gabriel; sister, Linda Sales Gabriel and many more beloved family members.

Sherry left behind on this earth her husband, Troy Ackles; brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Cheryl Gabriel; sister and brother-in-law, Tina and Karl Zuroweste; sister, Christine Gibson; children: Bill, Mike, Christina, Marri, and Kate; and grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many more beloved family and friends.

Sherry will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. Sherry had a huge generous heart and never hesitated to help family members and even complete strangers in need to make their lives better.

Sherry loved all her dogs and cats. She enjoyed having indoor plants and growing outdoor plants and flowers. She was an avid Chiefs football fan. She loved any opportunity to spend time with all her family members.

Sherry spent most of her work life in banking. Rest in peace, Sherry.

Memorial contributions may be given to Kansas City Hospice House or the Rottweiler Club.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.