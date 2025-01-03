Blue Valley School Buzz: Leading by design – Blue Valley North student’s robotics club inspires future engineers

Every student has unique passions, and for Blue Valley North senior Sriram Srinivasa Kalki that passion is robotics. Kalki first learned about robotics at Overland Trail Middle, where his gifted teacher Emily Gill encouraged him to explore the field.

“For my first robotics project freshman year, we built a Halloween costume for a student with disabilities and designed something that worked with a wheelchair,” Kalki said. “We even created an electronic Coke dispenser that could be controlled through telekinesis. Seeing how all of the wires worked made me interested in programming.”

During his freshman year at Blue Valley North, Kalki founded the school’s FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) club, a program that encourages students to design, build and program robots to compete in various challenges. While Kalki was already a member of a community robotics team, he recognized a growing interest among his peers and an opportunity to expand access to robotics at his school. With support from the Blue Valley Educational Foundation, the club received a grant to fund their program to participate in competitions.

Kalki approached Tanner Crow, a computer science teacher at Blue Valley North, about becoming the sponsor of the FTC club, coined the Silver Stallions. Crow said Kalki took on many of the club’s responsibilities, such as walking the team through how to build and program a robot.

“He empowered a group of students who may not have had that feeling in other extracurricular activities,” Crow said. “After last year’s excitement and success, my room is packed every meeting with more kids than we can handle, and I love every minute of it.”

