A major winter storm is bearing down on Johnson County and the rest of the Kansas City region.

Forecasters say upwards of a foot of snow could fall in parts of the region, settling over a layer of potentially thick ice that will start coming down in the form of freezing rain on Saturday.

At the very least, the National Weather Service says there’s a near-certain chance that much of Johnson County will get at least four inches of snow before the system moves out of the area by Monday morning.

It’s been a few years since Johnson County has seen snowfall that significant but it wouldn’t be completely unprecedented.

There was the “October surprise” of 1997, when more than six inches fell just before Halloween and caused widespread mayhem.

There were also the frozen winters of 1959-60 and 1961-62, which both saw more than 50 inches of snow come down between October and April.

And though nobody may now remember it, the biggest blizzard on record in the Kansas City region remains the storm on March 23, 1912, when more than 20 inches came down in a single day.

All that to say: be prepared, stock up on groceries, find your blankets and rock salt and know that Johnson County has survived such wintry tempests before.

Here are some archival images of snowstorms past in Johnson County, all found at JoCoHistory.org and republished here with permission from the organizations who own them.