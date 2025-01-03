Johnson County Library has big projects on its docket in 2025, including potentially making moves to determine the future of its oldest branch, Corinth Library in Prairie Village.

At the same time, the county library system is working on designs for updating two of its more far-flung branches in Spring Hill and De Soto and also will formally say goodbye to the historic Antioch Library property on Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Here’s a look at the projects that are on the Johnson County Library’s to-do list, which may could some movement in 2025.

What will happen to aging Corinth Library?

The top building change Johnson County Library has prioritized in recent months — in line with its long-term comprehensive master plan — is the replacement of the Corinth branch in Prairie Village.

After the closure of the Antioch Library in Merriam last year, Corinth is now the oldest branch in the library system.

In October, the Prairie Village City Council voted to kill discussion of a plan to co-locate a city-owned community center with a new Corinth branch near Harmon Park.

Soon after that vote, the library board asked staff to look at replacing the Corinth branch at its current location on Mission Road or explore other options.

Deputy County Librarian Kinsley Riggs told the library board on Nov. 14 that staff will present a recommendation for next steps at a future library board meeting.

What will become of old Antioch Library property?

Johnson County Library and the city of Merriam are under contract for the library to sell the old Antioch branch building to the city.

Last month, the Merriam City Council and the library board — in separate meetings — agreed to enter a $4 million contract for the sale of the old branch itself along with a few adjacent properties near the intersection of Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The Antioch branch was Johnson County Library’s original branch and served as its first headquarters. It closed last January to make way for the new Merriam Plaza branch, which opened last spring.

What changes are in store in De Soto and Spring Hill?

Johnson County Library is currently in the design phase for separate projects to refresh both the Spring Hill and De Soto branches.

The library board prioritized these refreshes in 2022 and 2023, but the upgrades were excluded from the library’s comprehensive master plan.

Johnson County Library anticipates sharing updated timelines and preliminary designs in the first quarter of 2025, with work expected to begin in the latter half of the year.

The design upgrades are prioritizing study and meeting spaces, computer updates, enhanced outdoor areas and “an intuitive collection layout,” according to the library’s website.

What about the library’s long-term comprehensive plan?

Johnson County Library also plans to update its comprehensive library master plan study in 2025, as well.

The library is about half way through the 20-year master plan, said Elissa Andre, marketing and communications manager for the library. That plan was adopted in 2015, according to the library’s website.

Andre said that the updated study intends to take in public feedback to understand how the community’s needs have changed in the past decade.

Keep reading local government news: Here’s how to attend or watch JoCo city council and school board meetings in 2025