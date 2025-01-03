Obituaries January 3, 2025 Obituaries Local obituaries from Dec. 20 – Jan. 2 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days: Paul Selim Coole Rosemary Mullen Sherry Lynn Apostle-Ackles Richard Edward “Dick” Ogren Dennis Lee Underwood Melanie Sue Schattauer Robert Stephen Elmer Donald E. Biggs Gene Louis Tibbetts Carrol Lynn St. Clair Dennis Winter Bruce Frederic Bird Anna “Marge” White Joseph “Joe” Allen Waers Beverly J. Petty Steven Garcia, Jr. John Thomas Golom Jill Elizabeth Wall Edward Arthur McCarty Margaret Mary O’Neill About the author Obituaries Previous articleSMSD News: SMSD shout outsNext articleShawnee purchasing 17 acres near popular sports complex. What could it be used for? Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Overland Park developments south of I-435 to watch in 2025 These Johnson County cities require you to shovel snowy sidewalks Check out these historic images of snowstorms past in Johnson County What’s the future of Corinth Library in Prairie Village? We could find out in 2025 Shawnee purchasing 17 acres near popular sports complex. What could it be used for?