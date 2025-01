It’s not so much a matter of if Johnson County is going to get snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service, it’s a matter of how much.

As of Friday morning, forecasters were warning that parts of the Kansas City region, including areas of northern Johnson County, could see upwards of a foot of snow by Sunday night — an unusually high but not unprecedented amount for a single storm here.

A winter storm is expected to bring ice, sleet, and heavy accumulating snow starting SAT afternoon. Ice and sleet will be possible for areas south of HWY-50 SAT afternoon into SUN AM. The ice and sleet are anticipated to transition to snow SUN afternoon. Please be safe! pic.twitter.com/3E9UkL3JJT — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 3, 2025

With that comes the responsibility for local homeowners to get their driveways and sidewalks adjacent to their properties cleared in a timely manner.

Some Johnson County municipalities have rules about how soon you should get that done after a winter storm.

Here are Johnson County cities’ rules about shoveling sidewalks:

Fairway: The city does not have an ordinance requiring residents to shovel sidewalks near their property. A city spokespersons said this week the “city strives to clear sidewalks adjacent to its property within 48-hours of a storm’s completion.”

Leawood: Property owners or occupants of any lot abutting sidewalks are required to clear all snow and ice within 48 hours of a snow event ending.

Lenexa: The city does not have a specific ordinance requiring residents to remove snow from sidewalks.

Mission: It is a requirement of all property owners to clear public sidewalks of snow within 48 hours after snowfall if the city has received at least two inches of snow.

Mission will not charge a fee for non-compliance but will issue a courtesy notice to property owners who are in violation.

Olathe: City officials say Olathe requires residents to shovel sidewalks adjacent to their properties within 48 hours of a snow event’s conclusion.

Overland Park: The city says homeowners are responsible for shoveling their property and are encouraged to clear public sidewalks adjacent to their property but the city does not require it.

Prairie Village: Prairie Village requires property owners to remove ice and snow from the sidewalks abutting their property within 24 hours from the time snow and ice has stopped falling.

Roeland Park: Property owners must clear all snow and ice from sidewalks adjacent to their property within 48 hours after the end of a snow or ice event.

If the accumulation of ice makes it impossible to clear sidewalks, residents who sprinkle salt, sand or ash onto their sidewalk within the 48-hour time frame from the snow event will still be in compliance with city code.

Shawnee: Shawnee requires residents to shovel their sidewalks within a 48-hour period after the snowfall ends.