Wanting relief from the cold and snow?

A hearty cornucopia of gourmet food is nearly here and could do the trick for those of us weary from shoveling driveways or feeling hints of cabin fever.

Kansas City Restaurant Week is once again upon us, and the annual event offers plenty of local options for Johnson County foodies.

This Friday marks the beginning of the 10-day event, which will continue through Jan. 19.

Hundreds of local eateries across the Kansas City metro are participating this year — including more than 50 in Johnson County, offering all types of cuisine for dine-in or carryout.

This year’s Restaurant Week menus generally range from $20 to $55.

Here’s what you need to know about how KC Restaurant Week looks this year:

KC Restaurant Week runs for 10 days

Kansas City Restaurant Week this year will run from Friday, Jan. 10, to Sunday, Jan. 19.

The array of curated menus include breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

Customers can either dine in, or in some cases, they can pick up their orders or have it delivered.

The event benefits 3 local orgs

Every year, participating restaurants commit to donating 10% of each purchased Restaurant Week meal to one charity partner and two founding beneficiaries.

The 2025 community charity partner is House of Hope, a Christian-based nonprofit that serves teenagers and their families.

Nonprofits Visit KC Foundation and the Greater KC Restaurant Association Educational Foundation serve as the event’s founding beneficiaries.

This year’s lineup includes more than 50 JoCo restaurants

Here’s a list of participating Johnson County restaurants, along with links to their curated KC Restaurant Week menus at various price tiers:

