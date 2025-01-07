John C. McKeever

September 2, 1925 — January 1, 2025

Leawood, Kansas

John Clark McKeever passed away January 1, 2025 after fighting COPD.

John was born on September 2,1925 in Holt, Kansas. He married Geneva Dyer before enlisting in the Army from 1944 -1946. After being stationed in Texas, he moved to Topeka, Kansas and worked as a claims adjustor for Santa Fe Railroad while attending business school, until becoming involved in the grocery business through helping his father-in-law.

John embarked on a career with Fleming in the 1950’s, growing his retail knowledge until accepting an opportunity with Waldon Sales from 1961 until 1962 when he was recruited to work for Associated Wholesale Grocers; he remained at AWG until 1974, when he was able to realize his dream of owning and operating a store of his own with partner and life-long friend Jim Queen in Paola, Kansas.

In 1978, he partnered with his sons, Alan and Gary to open the first McKeever’s Price Chopper location.

Among John’s many notable achievements, he was proud to be a member of the AWG Board of Directors, AWG Finance Committee, the Baptist Memorial Hospital Board, the Excelsior Springs Hospital Board, and the Louisburg Bank Board; he was honored with being named 1996 Missouri Retail Grocer of the Year, as well as by being a recipient of the Lou Fox Award. He took great pride in being a businessman, and strove to use his positions, means, and abilities to better communities across the Greater Kansas City area for the duration of his life. He had a marked dedication in particular for the needy in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, maintaining regular donations and raising support for the Excelsior Springs Hospital and Good Samaritan Center.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Geneva, on January 20, 2013, and remarried to Nancy Prior on June 25, 2016

He is survived by sons Gary and Alan and his wife Debbie, his six grandchildren, Aron, Natalie, Amanda, Stephanie, Tracy and Kerry and their spouses, and seven great-grandchildren. His family will always miss his presence in their lives.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, from 11am-1pm at Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Avenue. A private graveside service will be held at the indoor mausoleum at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.