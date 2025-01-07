September 9, 1941 — December 24, 2024

Overland Park

Kay Henderson passed away peacefully early on the morning of Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2024.

Kay was born on September 9, 1941, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, the only child of the late Wilber and Hazel McGill. She spent her childhood immersed in various activities including helping her father around the family farm, participating in 4-H livestock competitions, fishing with her father, ice skating, skiing behind cars, and generally being a tomboy as she grew up on the family farm. After graduating from high school in Albert Lea, Kay attended Dana College in Blair, Nebraska. During her college years, she was actively involved in choir and basketball. She often talked about her college choir trip to Scandinavia as one of the highlights of her life. She also shared humorous stories, particularly about her and her friends, “The Dana Girls,” pulling friendly pranks on the boys they hung out with. After Dana, Kay eventually went on to earn her master’s degree in education from Baker University.

In 1963, after graduating from Dana College, Kay moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where she began her teaching career and met the man who would become her husband, Ralph Henderson. They married in 1966 in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Columbia, Missouri, for a few years before settling in Overland Park, Kansas, in 1972, where Kay lived for the rest of her life on 100th Terrace.

Kay had a passion for teaching, particularly at the elementary school level, focusing on 4th grade. In the summer of 1976, Kay and Ralph were blessed with twin sons, Charles and David, which shifted Kay’s career from teaching to full-time motherhood, a role she cherished most. She was deeply involved in raising her sons, often serving as a coach or parent helper for their activities and sports. Kay also worked as a Teacher’s Aide at her sons’ elementary school, Oak Park, where, among other various responsibilities, she was responsible for making elaborate bulletin boards, assisting in the classrooms, and maintaining order during lunch periods. Her basketball skills from Dana College came in handy as she taught Charles and David how to play tough, physical defense and block out for rebounds.

Kay was known for her incredible creativity. She often used items she had on hand to make beautiful and unique crafts such as decorations and containers using Pringle cans, wall art using the plastic baskets found on ski poles, airplane liquor bottles as flower vases (filled with flowers from her garden), and decorations using the cardboard tubes from toilet paper rolls. Her inventive spirit brought joy and beauty to everyday objects.

She enjoyed skiing and hiking in Winter Park, CO with family and friends. At home, Kay loved gardening and hosting dinners and parties. Later in life, she often held Mardi Gras parties at her home each year. Whether it was May Day, Santa Lucia Day, National Pancake Day, or any other day, Kay always thought it was a reason to celebrate. She also had a deep affection for animals, especially her dogs throughout her life.

Kay always showed her appreciation to service men and women by thanking them for their service in public and volunteering on Veterans Day and other days that honored our service people. Her gratitude and respect for those who served were evident in her actions and words.

Kay would always jump at the opportunity to babysit her granddaughters. Kay provided day care every Friday for 2 years when her oldest granddaughter, Stella’s, day care provider decided to stop working on Fridays. Kay often took Stella to Antioch Park or other outdoor parks and playgrounds around town. Kay particularly treasured this time. Kay also volunteered for Stella and her youngest granddaughter, Sloan’s, daycare providers and came and read books and played games with them and the other children. She was affectionately known to the kids at daycare as the “Bookie Monster”.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Henderson, and her brother-in-law, Mark Henderson Jr., and his wife, Barbara Henderson. She leaves behind her beloved twin sons, Charles Henderson of Los Angeles, CA and his partner, Scott Johnson, and David Henderson of Leawood, KS, and his wife, Brittney Henderson, as well as Kay’s treasured granddaughters, Stella and Sloan.

Kay lived a full and vibrant life, embracing every moment until the challenges of dementia emerged in her final years. Her family would like to extend special thanks to Jill (Hyland) Boster, who frequently visited Kay at her home and later her memory care nursing home providing friendship, companionship, and support. Jill tirelessly cared for and advocated for Kay, ensuring she was well taken care of in her last years of life. They would also like to thank Gala Winton, who, though initially hired to spend a few hours with Kay each week, went above and beyond her duties and developed a true friendship with Kay.

Kay’s funeral will take place on Sunday, January 12, at 2:00 PM at Atonement Lutheran Church in Overland Park, KS, followed by a reception at 3:00 PM.

