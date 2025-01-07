December 20th, 1934 – December 22nd, 2024

Lois Elaine Sawyer, 90, of Fairway, Kansas, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2024, just two days after celebrating her 90th birthday. She was born on December 20, 1934, in the family home in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, to Dr. Walter and Ethel Rohr. Lois grew up with her loving sister Beverly and her younger brother Walter.

Lois attended school and worked as a Comptometer Operator for several years. On January 26, 1957, Lois married Thomas Sawyer and together they built a life filled with love and adventure. They were blessed with 4 children: Susan (Chris) Scott (Denise), Shawna (Carl III), and Stacy (Kim). Lois was very proud of her grandchildren: Dana & Amy, Arron & Ana, Dana and Carl IV, Lauren & Kristen, Jenna & Shane. She had a deep love for animals, especially her faithful cats, Snowball and Sunshine. They brought her endless joy.

In 1962 Lois and Thomas moved from Massachusetts to Kansas. They packed as much as they could into their small Saab, including their beloved collie Duncan, and drove to Kansas. They eventually purchased their first and only home in Fairway, Kansas, where they raised 4 children. Lois lived in the home for 62 years. Thomas (aka Tucker) passed away in 1988.

Employment included working 26 years managing the café for Pyramid Life Insurance. Lois enjoyed cooking, with her specialties being lemon meringue pie and banana bread. Lois was a talented singer who participated in the Village Presbyterian Church choir. During her retirement, she discovered a passion for painting with watercolors, a skill she learned through classes at her church.

Lois had a zest for adventure and a love for travel. Her family fondly remembers traveling in their converted 1957 Chevy school bus across the United States. She also traveled with her church choir to sing in several churches throughout Europe and also ventured to Africa. One of her favorite memories was meeting singer Allen Edwards in Branson, whose music she enjoyed for over 30 years. At home, Lois loved watching Hallmark movies and spending time with her beloved cats.

Lois is survived by her children, grandchildren, sister, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, and husband.

She was a kind, caring, and joyful person who touched the lives of everyone she met. Her family and friends will deeply miss her. May Lois Elaine Sawyer’s (aka The Doctor’s Daughter) legacy of love, compassion, and creativity live on in the hearts of all fortunate to know her.

A Celebration of Lois’s Life will be held on March 22, 2025, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Village Presbyterian Church, Friendship Hall, in Prairie Village, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Unleashed Pet Rescue https://www.unleashedrescue.com/ , https://www.greatplainsspca.org/donate/ or https://www.theatreinthepark.com in memory of Lois Sawyer.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.