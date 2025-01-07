Nola R. Heafley

April 6, 1929 — December 31, 2024

Overland Park

Nola Ruth Heafley, age 95, passed away peacefully on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2024. Born in 1929 in a small farmhouse in Houstonia, Missouri, Nola moved with her family to Sedalia at the age of six. It was there that she became active in her local church and made her profession of faith at the age of eight—a commitment that guided her life and was evident in her words and actions. A devoted member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for nearly 60 years, Nola left this world with peace in her heart, confident in her journey to the Promised Land.

Nola was a strong and independent woman who began working immediately after graduating high school. Her career spanned 42 years, culminating in a role in Personnel Management for the IRS. Despite her busy professional life, she remained deeply dedicated to raising her family and serving her church community. Known for her warm spirit and quick wit, Nola never met a stranger, loved to laugh—often at herself—and never spoke an unkind word.

In 1948, Nola married Don Heafley, lovingly known as “Sweetie,” and they shared a wonderful life together until his passing in 1992. She is survived by two daughters, Sherrill Sanchez and Donna (Jack) Mountain; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Beyond her immediate family, she was affectionately known as “Grandma Nola” to countless others—school friends of her grandchildren, softball players she cheered on, and children of family friends—all of whom cherished the special memories created at her clubhouse parties, pool gatherings, and softball games.

Services will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Overland Park, Kansas, on Friday, January 10th. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. A lunch will be provided. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to Emmanuel Baptist Church, the Alzheimer’s Association, or a charity of your choice.

Nola’s legacy of faith, kindness, and love will forever be remembered by all who knew her.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.