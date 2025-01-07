Pat Richardson

October 14, 1933 — December 30, 2024

Overland Park

Patty S. Richardson,91, Prairie Village, KS passed away after an extended illness on Monday, December 30th, 2024 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Kansas City on October 14, 1933. At age 3 weeks she was adopted by her parents, Leona and Basel Bailey of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Her father was a police officer and was known to occasionally take Patty with him while on duty.

After high school she enrolled at Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma. She met and married Charles M. Rahm. This marriage produced a son, Mike. Early on in the marriage, Charley died of Hodkins Disease.

Pat began a new career with Southwestern Bell in Wichita Kansas. Through mutual friends, Pat and Lyle met. He was attending Wichita State University. They planned a wedding and were married on New Years Eve 1960. To this marriage, a beautiful daughter was born and named Shannon. Also with the adoption of her son Mike Rahm, he became Mike Richardson.

In a career move in 1968 their family moved to Overland Park, KS. In 1976, Mike graduated with honors from Kansas State University in Manhattan, KS. He earned degrees in Mathematics and Marketing. Mike was prepared to go job hunting. Then tragedy struck Overland Park that summer. In July, rain flooded the streets and storm drains. Mike and Shannon got caught up in it. In an effort to save his sister, both perished from the storm.

For survival’s sake, Pat concentrated on her career. She became Kansas City Women’s “Boss of the Year” in 1984 and 85.

After retiring from AT&T in 1989, she took continuing education courses in “How to run a small business”. The right opportunity came along. “Two the Point” a small business dealing with needlepoint arts and crafts was up for sale. So she bought the store and turned her favorite hobby into a huge business success. After running the store for four years, she sold it. Traveling and seeing the world became her next favorite thing.

She is survived by her husband, L.D. Richardson.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday January 7th, from 1:30-2:30 in the indoor mausoleum at Johnson County Funeral Chapel. A service will follow at 2:30. Private burial in Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

