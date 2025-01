After undergoing renovations, a new Thai eatery appears finally poised to open in a former Prairie Village bar and grill space.

Penny’s in the Village, a new venture by local restaurateurs Penny and Doug Mufuka, aims to open its doors later this month.

It will take over the former Gravity restaurant and bar, which closed in early 2024.

Penny’s will open at 4160 W. 71st St.

The restaurant will occupy a space on the west end of The Shops of Prairie Village, just off West 71st Street and Tomahawk Road.

Gravity occupied that space for less than two years before closing earlier this year.

Before Gravity opened, the space was home to Blue Moose — another concept by owners KC Hopps, the company that owned the site.

Penny’s will offer “traditional Thai with a twist”

The restaurant’s menu features classic Thai dishes like panang curry, cashew stir fry, pineapple fried rice and lobster pad thai.

In addition to its entrees, Penny’s will also serve appetizers and “dim sum” bites like spicy sausage lettuce wraps, “treasure bag” wontons, crispy Thai wings and lobster egg rolls.

On the sweet side, the Penny’s menu also features desserts like warm butter toffee cake, mango cheesecake, and sweet sticky rice with mango.

The Mufukas own several other restaurants

Penny’s marks the fourth Johnson County restaurant for the couple.

The Mufukas also own and operate fellow Thai eateries Bamboo Penny’s in Leawood and KC Thai in Overland Park.

Outside of Thai cuisine, the couple also opened upscale seafood concept Aqua Penny’s in April 2024.

