Shannon K. Turgeon-Styczykowski

March 6, 1970 — December 19, 2024
Overland Park

Shannon's obituary and photo will be posted soon. Her service times are listed below. We invite you to leave a special memory or condolence for the family on her guestbook page. Please check back. Thank you.

Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2025
1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)
Johnson County Funeral Chapel
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2025
2:00 – 3:00 pm (Central time)
Johnson County Funeral Chapel
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Graveside Service
Sunday, January 19, 2025
1:30 – 1:45 pm (Central time)
Bellerive Gardens Cemetery
740 N. Mason Road, St. Louis, MO 63141

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.