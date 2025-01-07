Wally Inman

August 9, 1934 — January 2, 2025

Overland Park

Wallace “Wally” F. Inman, 90, of Overland Park, KS, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away on January 2, 2025. He was born on August 9, 1934, in Walnut, KS to Homer and Elora Inman. Wally is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Gladys Hill, Berniece Oliver, Iris Wimberly; brother Bill Inman; and grandson Jay Bowen. Wally graduated from Walnut High School, and shortly thereafter joined the US Army. He married Frances M. Wiggans December 2nd, 1956, and together they started their life in Baxter Springs, KS.

Wally worked for Cummins Mid America before retiring in 1998. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time at the family lake home in Fort Scott.

Wally is survived by his wife Fran; daughter Kim (Mack) Bowen; son Mike (Sandi) Inman; grandchildren Kyle (Becky) Bowen, Jeff (Katelyn) Inman, Scott (Lia) Inman; great grandchildren Stella Bowen, Mack Bowen IV, Brooks Bowen, Miles Inman, Collins Inman, and soon to be William Inman; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210 on January 8, 2025 with a visitation at 11:00am, and memorial service at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wayside Waifs Animal Shelter, 3901 Martha Truman Road, Kansas City, MO 64137 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.