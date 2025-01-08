October 1, 1953 — January 4, 2025

Shawnee

Clifford M. Cole, Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend died January 4th, 2025 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born October 1st, 1953 in Portland, Oregon to Howard William Cole and Cecelia Delores Bailey.

Cliff is survived by his wife of 49 years Mona Ann Snell, and his brother Jeffrey Cole; his children Michael Cole, Jennifer Cole-Asbury, and Christina Cole-Spolter; and his grandchildren Jackson Asbury, Isobel Asbury, Carter Robinson, Dillon Spolter and Leo Spolter.

Cliff served in the United States Air Force from 1973 to 1977. Upon his discharge, he earned his BA at California State University – Fullerton and his MBA at La Verne University, La Verne, California. Per Cliff’s wishes, there will not be any services.

Burial will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Road, Leavenworth, Kansas 66048 at a later date.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.