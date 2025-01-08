Explore Your JCPRD: 2024 year in review – Enriching our community through excellence

By Jeff Stewart

As the year came to a close, I reflected on all that’s been accomplished at the Johnson County Park and Recreation District (JCPRD). Our mission to enrich the community through excellence in parks, recreation, culture, education, and public service has guided us every step of the way. It’s clearer than ever that these services are more than amenities – they are lifelines that bring families together, inspire joy, and strengthen the bonds of our community.

At the heart of our work is the 2024 JCPRD Legacy Plan (strategic plan), updated in 2024 with the enthusiastic approval of our Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners. Shaped by your input, this community-driven framework continues to guide how we prioritize, plan, and deliver services that matter most. Throughout the year, we leaned into the four Legacy Plan elements: Providing a Thriving Park and Recreation System; Inspiring Play, Culture, and Education; Fostering and Inspiring Stewardship; and Advancing Organizational Readiness and Access. These elements reflect our shared vision of pursuing innovation and stewardship to enrich lives across Johnson County.

The Legacy Plan’s focus on Providing a Thriving Park and Recreation System drove substantial progress in 2024. Key projects like the development of the Shawnee Mission Park South Loop Trail and the Heritage Park Lake Water Quality and Habitat Improvements enhanced accessibility while preserving our natural resources. These initiatives represent our promise to create and care for spaces that not only welcome everyone but also protect the environment for future generations. Additionally, the completion of the Arthur and Betty Verhaeghe Park Mural Project brought vibrant art to our outdoor spaces, weaving creativity into the fabric of our community.

Our focus on Inspiring Play, Culture, and Education ensured enriching opportunities for all ages. Every school day, over 4,000 children thrived in our Out of School Time programs, finding safe and engaging environments where they could learn and grow. Over the summer, more than 11,000 children attended JCPRD camps, forming friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. We also adopted a Children’s Services Strategic Plan, which will guide and strengthen our efforts to serve even more children and families in our community.

Cultural initiatives like the JCPRD Poster Project celebrated the beauty of our parks through the work of local artists, and the launch of the Johnson County Museum’s online exhibit “Redlined: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation” extended critical conversations to families and individuals wherever they are.

The newly renovated Mid-America Sports Complex brought an economic boost of $18,722,000 into our community – over $3,000,000 above initial projections – by drawing athletes and spectators from across the United States. Furthermore, our 50 Plus Department offered over 1,000 educational and enriching programs in 2024, including extended travel opportunities to 18 countries.

In Fostering and Inspiring Stewardship, we took bold steps to protect and restore Johnson County’s natural landscapes. The continued implementation of our Natural Resources Plan saw expanded efforts in native prairie restoration, invasive species management, and watershed protection, ensuring our parks remain vibrant and sustainable. The nationally recognized Art Nine Disc Golf Course demonstrated how recreation and art can harmonize to enrich public spaces. These efforts remind us that our natural resources are a gift, and it’s our shared responsibility to preserve them for future generations.

Advancing Organizational Readiness and Access brought achievements that underscore our dedication to inclusivity and excellence. Achieving CAPRA reaccreditation reaffirmed our commitment to the highest standards in park and recreation services, while being named a finalist for the 2024 NRPA Gold Medal Award reflected the exceptional work of our staff and volunteers. The Theatre in the Park (TIP) ADA Improvements will ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, will be able to enjoy the magic of live outdoor performances, creating spaces where everyone belongs.

This year also marked a significant milestone with the Trust for Public Land’s updated economic impact study, which revealed that JCPRD contributes over $279 million annually to our community. From boosting property values to reducing healthcare costs and enhancing recreational opportunities, these findings highlight the tangible value of investing in our parks and services. More importantly, they affirm what we already know: park and recreation services are essential to the health and vitality of our families and neighborhoods.

JCPRD’s impact extended far beyond programming. With over 11 million visitors and participants in 2024, our parks and facilities remain cherished spaces where families connect, friends gather, and individuals find moments of peace and inspiration. Development in Johnson County necessitates our efforts to acquire and preserve greenspace. As the Panasonic Manufacturing Plant is being developed within the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant property, JCPRD will very soon engage with the community to master plan the 2,000 acres of the site that will transfer to JCPRD – giving opportunity to expand the existing Kill Creek Park to nearly 3,000 acres. This reflects our forward-thinking approach to meeting the needs of our rapidly-growing community. These spaces will be more than parks – they will be legacies for generations to enjoy.

Looking ahead to 2025, I’m reminded of the vision and determination that created treasures like Shawnee Mission Park. Seventy years later, it remains the most-visited park in Kansas, drawing over 2 million visitors annually. Today, the 2024 Legacy Plan serves as our roadmap, ensuring we continue to provide the services that you, our community, have deemed most important. In line with this, key projects for 2025 include the phase one redevelopment of Ernie Miller Nature Center, ensuring it continues to offer exceptional environmental education for visitors of all ages. We will also continue renovations at the Mid-America West Sports Complex and expand our trail network to further enhance the spaces we offer.

Together, we are not only building parks and programs – we are building a future that will inspire and sustain families for years to come.

On behalf of the JCPRD Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners, our incredible staff, and our devoted volunteers, thank you for being the heart and soul of everything we do. Your passion, participation, and feedback shape JCPRD into a vibrant and inclusive resource for all. Together, we are creating a brighter, healthier, and more connected community where every individual can thrive.

Jeff Stewart, Executive Director

Johnson County Park and Recreation District