Good afternoon, Johnson County! Welcome to our new series specifically designed to highlight all the positive, heartwarming things happening in our community.

We kicked off the new year with a resolution to ourselves and to our readers by answering one question:

How can we share more good news happening in our community?

Even with our small staff covering the economic hub of Kansas, we want our news website to reflect all of the things happening around Johnson County.

So what you read each day should not only include the humming of local government and the latest on big developments, but also the star student-athletes and neighbors helping each other out, the entrepreneur who won an award and the new art exhibit in one of the local museums.

So, twice a month, we’ll be sharing a collection of some of the happy news that came into our inboxes and across our social media feeds.

How to tell us your good news

If you have good news too, we’d like you to share that with us. You can do so in a number of ways. You can:

Email us at stories@johnsoncountypost.com.

Send us messages on Facebook or on X (formerly Twitter).

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

For now, here are just a handful of good things we’d like to share with you, to keep you toasty warm inside on these frigid, snowy days.

Mass snow cleanups at our schools

Staff members at all the schools in Johnson County are working to get students back in the classroom after the blizzard last weekend.



Olathe folks raise $$$ for dog rescue

Older adults in Benton House Senior Living’s walking club have generated thousands of dollars by logging thousands of miles as part of their annual charity drive.

Last month, the walking club dedicated $500 to Pawsitive Tails Dog Rescue, a nonprofit working to find forever homes for pooches in the Kansas City metro and Topeka.

The walking club not only raises funds for charities and nonprofits; it also focuses on boosting health and fitness for aging adults.

Police cars light up Children’s Mercy

Police agencies across the Kansas City metro area brought joy to the kids at Children’s Mercy’s Kansas City hospital with Night Lights, organized by Kansas City Police Department.

New $20 million fund supports performing arts

The Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Kansas City just announced the launch of a new initiative to support performing arts.

The Mark Edelman Theater Fund will support professional theater companies in the Kansas City area and throughout the United States and Canada. It includes an initial grant of $20 million from Theater League Inc., a Kansas City-based performing arts nonprofit, of which Edelman is founder, according to a news release.

“We are so honored to be entrusted with the stewardship of this incredible community asset, dedicated to enriching the arts, locally and beyond,” said Josh Stein, president and CEO of the Jewish Community Foundation. “We look forward to continuing that legacy.”

Lenexa’s new justice center earns gold

The brand-new Lenexa Justice Center recently gained national recognition.

Completed this summer, the justice center was given the Gold Award for Officer Station Design by Officer Magazine.

The facility’s design is geared toward a modern approach to law enforcement infrastructure by blending innovative technology, sustainability and a focus on well-being of officers, according to a news release.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Chief Dawn Layman of the Lenexa Police Department. “The Lenexa Justice Center is more than just a building; it’s a symbol of our commitment to safety, service, and community connection. This award validates the vision and hard work that went into its creation.”

Leawood Chamber: Cheers to a good year

Leawood business owners and community leaders gathered last month to celebrate “another incredible year” in the city.

If you missed out, you can check out this video that recaps all the latest buzz in Leawood.