For most students and their families in Johnson County, Monday was supposed to be the start of a new semester and the end of winter break.

But a historic blizzard which rolled through the region Sunday altered those plans in a big way.

The storm made roads impassable for a time, prompting local schools to cancel classes Monday … and then again on Tuesday … and once more on Wednesday.

As of this writing, some Johnson County school districts — including Shawnee Mission, Olathe Public Schools and USD 232 in De Soto — had confirmed school would be in session on Thursday.

That likely prompted celebrations in some Johnson County homes (at least among the parents). In other households, however, it might have come with the bittersweet sense of a good thing ending.

The Post asked readers on Facebook Wednesday to tell us how they were feeling, following three straight snow days.

Responses ran the gamut, from appreciation to irritation.

‘We are having SO much fun!’

Molly Moore, who lives in Prairie Village and whose children attend Shawnee Mission schools, wrote: “I’ve been enjoying the extra time with them since I’ve been off work too!! Honestly I love the slower days and nothing going on. I really wish we could keep this up all the time!! (I should have been a homeschool parent!)”

That sentiment was echoed by Brandy McKown Vargas in Overland Park, who responded, “Another couple days with my kiddos home all day? Yes, please! We spend too much time during the day away from each other with school and work — enjoying this little extra reprieve.”

Rachel Gamage in Shawnee said she felt “privileged to be able to work from home and accommodate the extra days off.”

“Huge cheers to the parents having to piece together childcare last minute!” she added. “Hoping kids can get back [Thursday], but appreciate the district having to consider safety and accessibility issues. My kiddo is missing friends and school!”

Carrie Griffin, who lives within the boundaries of USD 232 in Shawnee, sent a picture of her daughter making a snow angel.

“We are having SO much fun playing in the snow, coming in for hot cocoa and a movie, then repeat!”

‘Get.Them.Out.Of.My.HOUSE!’

Others were clearly starting to feel the strain of having to entertain snowbound kids, especially while also trying to work from home, in some cases.

Traci Graves, who lives in Merriam posted: “Get. Them. Out. Of. My. HOUSE!”, then aded, “Jk, kinda!” with two laughing emojis.

Later in the afternoon, after Shawnee Mission announced there would be school Thursday, Graves sent another message: “They’re open tomorrow! Woooooohoooooooooooo!!”

Arwen Dickey Moore, an accountant who lives in the Blue Valley School District and has two children in seventh and ninth grades, posted: “My kids are bored. And I’m trying to work.”

Anna Lou Freeman, who lives in Overland Park and whose children attend Olathe schools, cut straight to the point: “Send booze.”

That comment proved popular, garnering more than two dozen reactions, mostly laughing emojis and likes.

“Exactly. So ready to return to a normal schedule!” Kelly Fry in Overland Park responded.

By the end of Wednesday, some Johnson County families could see such a promise on the horizon. Whether they liked it or not.