Ivan Emil Grimm

July 20, 1938 — December 30, 2024

Overland Park, KS

Ivan E. Grimm, 86, passed from this life into eternity on December 30, 2024 at Maggie’s Place in Overland Park, Kansas, where he resided for the past two years and five months during his battle with Alzheimer’s

Ivan was born in Carver, Minnesota on July 20, 1938. He attended Carver grade school, then attended Chaska High School in Chaska, Minnesota graduating in the class of 1956 earning high acclaim as an outstanding basketball player.

He attended Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota on a basketball scholarship from 1956-1960. He was inducted into the Carleton College “C” Club Hall of Fame in 1981 for his outstanding accomplishments and significant contributions to the field of athletics. In 2010 he was inducted into the Chaska High School Hall of Fame where he held the record for points per game average, 26.3.

In February 1960 the St. Louis Hawks Basketball Club, 4 year champions of the National Basketball Association, expressed their interest in securing his services to play pro basketball with their club. However, following graduation he went to work for Mobil Oil in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1961 he was transferred by Mobil Oil to their Milwaukee office. This is where he met his beloved wife, Barbara. They were wed August 3, 1963. Their first son, Jeff, was born in 1964.

In 1966 Mobil transferred them to Kansas City and three months later to their Philadelphia office. Their second son, Brian, was born in 1967 in New Jersey where they lived while he worked in Philadelphia. In 1969 they were transferred to Mobil Headquarters in New York City and three months later to Mobil’s Kansas City credit card office.

1970-1973 were spent in the Los Angeles office and in 1973 they returned to Kansas City. Mobil Headquarters in New York City was their next move in 1976, but 1977 found them back in Kansas City. He retired from Mobil December 1, 1994 when the credit card office outsourced its operations to First Data. After moving all Mobil credit cards to First Data in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he took his final retirement in 1996.

Ivan is preceded in death by: His parents Edwin and Ida (Finkel) Grimm;brothers Edwin and Milton; and granddaughter Katherine Grace (2002).

He is survived by: His wife of 61 years Barbara; his sons Jeff (Lesli) of Holton, Kansas; and Brian (Jana) of Overland Park. Five grandchildren: Jodi Hamm (Kevin); Hailey Grimm; Brianna O’Donnell (Tyson);Reagan Towne (Zach); Evan Grimm. Four great grandchildren: Gibson; Taylor and Martin Hamm, and Hollis Towne. Brother Hiram Grimm (Karen), sisters-in-law LaRee Grimm and Judy Grimm, 6 nieces and nephews.

Following retirement Ivan became an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church where he served as chairman of the congregation, He served as stewardship chairman, on several building projects, usher, and greeter to all. Ivan didn’t know a stranger! He was an active member of Lutheran Hour Ministries. He volunteered five days a week at Blessings Abound Thrift Store, enjoyed coffee with his church buddies, hunting, fishing in Canada, and many rounds of golf, traveling to Cancun with friends. Special times were especially had when he picked up his grandchildren from school, took them for donuts and then home to tell them stories from his childhood.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers in Poppy House at Maggie’s Place for their excellent care and friendship, Pastors Sean Baker and Ed Trost for their many visits and encouragement, family and friends for their visits and the team at Elevate Hospice, especially Keith, our hospice nurse for the past 1 ½ years, for making our journey easier.

Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 17 at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson County Memorial Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210. A time for visitation and a meal will follow. Memorials suggested to Bethany Lutheran School, 9101 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66207.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.