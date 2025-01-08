While some smaller Johnson County cities are finished plowing the remnants of Sunday’s large winter storm that dropped nearly a foot of snow on the region, the county’s larger cities with more road miles say they are still working on plowing and treating streets.

Here is where some larger Johnson County communities are at this point, three days after the storm:

Overland Park

City spokesperson Meg Ralph told the Post Tuesday that all of the city’s more than 2,200 lane miles had been plowed at least once.

Major thoroughfares are likely to have been touched five or more times since the storm started on Saturday, and she said those roads are “substantially complete.”

As of Tuesday evening, Overland Park was more than 75% done with neighborhood streets and expected to complete them with the crew coming on shift Tuesday night.

“During and immediately after the storm, crews prioritize main streets — thoroughfares and large collector streets in neighborhoods, then treat and plow neighborhood residential streets,” Ralph said.

She also noted that the city was still on track to clear all of its streets within 48 hours of the snow stopping — its usual target.

Residents can check when their street was last plowed at the city’s coverage map here. If residents feel their street has been missed, they can file a request for snow removal online.

Olathe

Olathe has nearly 1,700 lane miles.

Ahead of the storm, the city had pre-treated all of its roads, said Cody Kennedy, chief communications officer.

The priority moved to removing snow from major roadways and collector streets, then crews focused on secondary roads and residential roads.

He said crews were retreating and finishing plowing all roads by Tuesday evening.

Residents who feel their street has been missed should reach out via OlatheKS.gov/OlatheConnect.

Lenexa

As of Tuesday, Lenexa Municipal Services Director Nick Arena said the city had treated all 835 of the city’s lane miles and plowed most of them, though some work continued on residential streets.

Lenexa crews had also “completed multiple passes on the arterials,” Arena said, and intended to do the same in residential areas.

That’s in line with the city’s typical strategy, he said — prioritizing arterial and collector roads first for plowing and treating, then moving on to residential areas.

Shawnee

During the initial storm, Shawnee crews were working on main thoroughfares and have made several passes on those roads as needed since, said Doug Donahoo, the city’s communications director.

More than 90% of Shawnee’s streets have now received at least one pass, he said.

Additionally, Donahoo said the city aimed to treat all the surface streets at least once by the shift change at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Leawood

Snow crews in Leawood were working on clearing roadways Tuesday evening and expected to be back at it Wednesday morning, according to the city’s website.

On Wednesday, the city expected to “recheck routes to ensure streets are cleared effectively” and start preparing for another possible round of light snow Thursday evening.

Prairie Village

Public Works Field Superintendent James Carney told the Post on Tuesday afternoon that all 250 of the city’s lane miles had been cleared with at least two passes in the previous 24 hours.

Carney said some practices in Prairie Village that may differ from other cities include dedicating two trucks to clear cul-de-sacs.

There are variables that dictate when to switch from prioritizing main roadways versus collector streets and residential streets as well, he said.

Merriam

The city of Merriam has a total of 124 lane miles of road to plow, according to the city’s website.

Main thoroughfares were plowed on Monday, but as of Tuesday afternoon, the city’s snow removal map showed that several residential streets had still yet to be plowed.

Mission

Public Works Director Stephanie Boyce told the Post on Tuesday afternoon that the city has done almost four passes of the city’s 86 lane miles since Saturday.

Boyce said she believes the city is done clearing roads at this point, but the snow removal crew is working on cleaning up intersections and corners.

The crew is also checking for slick spots and treating as needed, she said.

Juliana Garcia and Andrew Gaug contributed to this report.

Keep reading: Blizzard delays trash pickups in Johnson County — What’s the plan in your city?