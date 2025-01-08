February 20, 1938 — December 17, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Roy Emmett Weatherman of Overland Park Kansas passed on December 17, 2024. He was born on February 20, 1938 to H.E. Weatherman and Hollibelle Weatherman (Dixon). He was preceded in death by his wife, Nelle R. Weatherman and brother David Weatherman. He is survived by two daughters, Rebecca R. Blanchard, Rachel A. Weatherman, son in-law David Blanchard, his brother Charles Weatherman, Niece Christina and Nephew Charles, grand-children Lauren, Connor and great grand-children Logan and Dalton.

Roy was a devout Christian and member of the church, “The Light KC”. He was a very kind and giving man, with extended church family. He retired from the Railroad and Lipton. He also worked at Kenworth for many years. He volunteered at several area hospitals during his retirement. Service will be held at The Light KC in Overland Park, January 18 at 11:00am.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.