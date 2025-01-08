Yvonne Louise Smithson

December 1st, 1953 – December 31st, 2024

Born December 1, 1953, in Herndon, Kentucky, passed away December 31, 2024 at her home in Overland Park, Kansas. She leaves behind her sons John, Christian and Kyle, daughter-in-law Michelle, her grandchildren Taylor, John, Kyla, and Carolina and her companion Stephen.

John writes:

On New Year’s Eve, we said goodbye to my mother—a woman of immense strength, resilience, and quiet grace. Her journey was far from easy as she faced difficult challenges that life presented her with. She grew up on a farm in Kentucky; the youngest in a family with older brothers who helped shape her strong and independent spirit. From an early age, she embraced an active lifestyle and was full of energy. But muscular dystrophy brought those active days to an end far too soon. Even so, she never let it define her. She adapted, enduring what many would find insurmountable, and showed us all the true meaning of perseverance.

She had a talent for seeing beauty in the world, which she captured through the lens of her camera. Photography became a way of sharing her unique perspective—a quiet expression of her creativity and appreciation for her family.

Mom was also an amazing cook, filling our home with the warmth of her meals and the comfort of her recipes. From hearty dishes that reflected her farm roots to special meals that marked family traditions, her cooking was one of the ways she cared for us. It was her love made tangible, even if she wasn’t always expressive with words.

As a mother of three boys, she tried the best she knew how to provide for us, instilling in us the values of hard work, resilience, and independence. Though she wasn’t one for grand displays of affection, her devotion was evident.

Her passing leaves an ache in our hearts, but her legacy lives on in the lessons she taught us, the meals we’ll try to recreate, and the memories we’ll carry with us forever. She showed us how to endure, how to adapt, and to keep marching forward.

You can rest in peace, Mom. Your journey was not an easy one, but your courage, quiet love, and the countless ways you cared for us will guide us always.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.