March 21, 1970 — December 27, 2024

Merriam

Kyle Alexander Smead, aged 54, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2024, in Merriam, Kansas. Born on March 21, 1970, in Kansas City, Kansas, Kyle lived a life full of passion and warmth, leaving cherished memories for all who knew him.

Kyle was the proud owner of KAS Construction, where he dedicated his career to mastering the art of construction on both residential and commercial projects. His craftsmanship and dedication to his work were well-regarded by those who had the pleasure of working alongside him.

Beyond his professional life, Kyle found joy in the simple pleasures. He was an avid karaoke enthusiast, relishing the opportunity to bring people together through music. He also loved participating in bar-b-que competions, snow skiing and creating memorable moments filled with laughter and good company. Above all, Kyle treasured spending time with his friends and his dogs, drawing strength and happiness from these relationships.

Kyle is survived by his loving parents, Betty and Fred Smead; his sister Pamela Wilson and her husband Gene; his brother Kevin Smead and his wife CJ; and his beloved nephews, Kaeleb Smead and James Wilson. He is also remembered with fondness by his aunt, Angela Reinschmidt, his uncle, Ray Bartkoski; his ex-wife Angela Martinez; and his girlfriend Rochelle Echelburger.

A memorial service to honor Kyle’s life will be held at The Church of the Resurrection-Wesley Hall in Leawood on January 11, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at cor.org/memorialsonline.

Kyle will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered by family and friends whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in peace.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.