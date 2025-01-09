Mary Elizabeth (O’Hara) Stone

November 12, 1933 — January 1, 2025

Overland Park, KS

Mary Elizabeth Stone, 91, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on January 1, 2025. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 9 at 11a.m. at St. Sabina Church in Belton, Missouri.

Mary Elizabeth was born on November 12, 1933, the daughter of James and Marie (Wecker) O’Hara in Wentworth, Missouri. She graduated from Midway High School as a valedictorian. She married William John Stone in 1952. Together they raised seven children and one grandchild in a happy home. She was the quintessential Mother and was active in the PTA, Girl Scouts, and the League of Women Voters.

She was preceded in death by her husband and three children. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Stone (Jerry Stokes), her sons, Tim Stone, Michael Stone (Dana), Frank Stone (Kim), seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank her compassionate caregivers at Brookdale Overland Park and HCA Midwest Hospice.

Donations can be made to Make a Splash Inc.; https://www.makeasplashinc.com

Condolences may be left below for the family.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.