A national party supply chain is closing hundreds of stores, including one in Johnson County.

New Jersey-based chain Party City has begun the process of closing its stores due to ongoing financial struggle — which impacts the only store left in Johnson County, located off 135th Street in Overland Park.

Party City has one store at 8400 W. 135th St.

Johnson County’s only remaining Party City store is at the Overland Pointe Marketplace shopping center, just off West 135th Street and Antioch Road.

The store has operated there for nearly 15 years.

When reached by the Post this week, employees did not have a specific closing date for the store — though some national reports say closings will commence nationwide in February.

Party City previously had other locations in Johnson County, including one at Merriam Town Center and another off 119th Street in Olathe.

Party City has been in business for nearly 40 years

The company was founded in 1986, in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Party City offered themed decor for special occasions such as birthdays, football games and baby showers.

Its inventory included items like balloons, banners, tableware and yard decorations.

Party City has filed for bankruptcy

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, its second time doing so after also making a filing in 2023.

USA Today reports that some franchise-owned stores may remain open — though that does not apply to the Overland Park store, as that store is corporate-owned.

Until its closure, the Overland Park store and all other stores will offer closing sales, with items up to 60% off.

