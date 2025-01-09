September 1, 1933 — January 6, 2025

Shawnee, Kansas

Patsy Lane Peterson, affectionately known as “Granny,” passed away peacefully on January 6, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas, at the age of 91. Born on September 1, 1933, in Trenton, Missouri, Patsy was a cherished member of her community and brought warmth and kindness to all who knew her.

Patsy’s career was marked by her dedicated service at AT&T, where she worked diligently until her retirement. Her commitment to her work and her colleagues left a lasting impression.

Patsy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Peterson, in 1986, and her son, Ronald Peterson, in 2015. She is survived by her devoted son, Rick Peterson, her brother, Ronald Reichelt, and her three cherished grandchildren, who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Both will take place at the Amos Family Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Patsy will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

