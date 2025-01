A California-based brand specializing in organic skincare will soon make its Johnson County debut.

Sugaring LA, a company offering “sugaring” hair removal treatment and a range of skincare products, has filed plans to open a new store in downtown Overland Park.

Sugaring LA is coming to 8065 Metcalf Ave.

The store plans to occupy a space on the northeast corner of Metcalf Avenue and 81st Street.

There, it will operate underneath the Avenue 81 assisted and independent living apartments.

Sugaring LA will also neighbor cooking school Taste Buds Kitchen’s new location in downtown Overland Park.

Sugaring LA offers hair removal and other skincare services

“Sugaring” is a form of cosmetic hair removal that uses a paste made from sugar, water and lemon.

The brand offers a range of membership packages that come with different frequencies for monthly services.

On the retail side, Sugaring LA also sells a line of organic skincare products like at-home sugaring kits, skin toner, rose oil and salt scrub.

This marks Sugaring LA’s first Johnson County spa

The downtown Overland Park location also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro for the California-based brand.

Founder Danielle Correia launched the brand in a studio in Charleston, South Carolina before relocating to California and opening stores there.

Today, Sugaring LA primarily operates in California — though the brand also has locations in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Indiana and New Jersey.

Want more local business news? Crunch Fitness opens new gym opens in former Olathe Goodwill space