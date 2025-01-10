A message from Heritage Avonlea of Olathe: Affordable assisted living

At Heritage Avonlea, we prioritize the well-being and happiness of our residents with a variety of services and amenities designed to cater to their needs, preferences, and lifestyles.

Engaging activities

At Heritage Avonlea, we believe in making every day enjoyable. Our residents can choose from over 100 activities offered monthly, ensuring there’s always something to engage in. Whether it’s a group outing, arts and crafts, or fitness classes, we have it all. If you prefer a more peaceful setting, relax in our library or sunroom. For sports enthusiasts, we provide shared spaces to enjoy games, like watching football with others.

Nursing care

We offer 24/7 nursing supervision from our team of compassionate, trained caregivers. Our care includes medication management, assistance with dressing, showering, and other personal needs. Every resident receives an individualized care plan designed by our licensed nurse, ensuring a personalized approach to their health. Our state-of-the-art call light system ensures residents can always reach out for help when needed.

Delicious meal service

Our on-site chefs prepare three delicious, home-cooked meals daily to meet the preferences of our residents. We aim to provide nutritious, satisfying meals that cater to dietary needs. Guests are always welcome to join, and a private dining room is available for special occasions and family gatherings.

Physician visits

For your convenience and peace of mind, our Nurse Practitioner visits weekly and is available to address any health concerns or questions from our residents.

Beauty & barber shop

Residents can look and feel their best without leaving the community. Our on-site beautician is available weekly for haircuts, coloring, and other services.

Outdoor patio & smoking area

Take in the fresh air and enjoy the outdoors on our comfortable patio. For those who smoke, we have a designated smoking area to ensure comfort.

Affordable housing options

At Heritage Avonlea, we pride ourselves on offering one of the most affordable assisted living options in Johnson County. We offer a variety of apartment styles, including studio apartments, one-bedroom units, and shared living spaces—all designed for comfort and convenience.

Contact us today to learn more about our services and to schedule a tour of our community. Experience firsthand the care, comfort, and fun that make Heritage Avonlea the ideal choice for affordable assisted living. Call 913-829-6920 or visit heritageavonlea.com.