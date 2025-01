With several days of snow and below freezing temperatures, it’s hardly an ideal time to set foot on an outdoor golf course.

At this time of year, demand at Lenexa-based GolfTRK is “bursting at the seams”, as co-founder Alex Reed puts it. Starting Friday, golfers out south have another option to practice their swings closer to home.

The all-seasons indoor golfing facility is celebrating the opening of its new southern Overland Park on Friday, with a grand opening event planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This comes as the latest step in what Reed said will be “aggressive expansion” for the company.

GolfTRK is at 7325 W. 161st St.

The golfing center moved into a space just off 161st Street and Metcalf Avenue, near baseball training center KC Hitter.

The new location is also just east of the Bluhawk mixed-use development.

GolfTRK is open from 6 a.m. to midnight every day.

GolfTRK offers a tech-influenced practicing environment

The Overland Park facility is equipped with four indoor bays, each of which have Trackman golf simulators.

In the back of the facility, GolfTRK also has a section with private back-to-back bays for corporate events. Altogether, Reed said the facility has the capacity for roughly 40 people per bay.

GolfTRK operates primarily on a membership basis, though non-members can still book lessons.

Memberships currently start at $179 per month, and they come with access to both GolfTRK’s Lenexa and Overland Park facility.

GolfTRK has more expansion in the works

Reed and his co-founders opened GolfTRK’s flagship facility at 11207 Strang Line Road in Lenexa.

At the time, Reed said they’d hoped to help meet a growing demand for “off-course” golfing environments where people could train all year long — without the recreational components of places like TopGolf. As golfers themselves, this was something they’d experienced.

“The golfers of the world who just wanted a space off the golf course to go and practice just didn’t really have a lot of good options,” he said. “We established GolfTRK essentially as consumers facing the same issue, who wanted a space like this that we could use ourselves.”

After opening in Lenexa, Reed said, demand quickly grew, with the facility’s memberships selling out within only a few months.

The Overland Park location comes as GolfTRK’s second, and that’s not where the growth ends.

Reed said plans for franchise expansion are actively coming down the pipeline — both in other cities in the metro and potentially in other regions outside of Kansas City.

“We’re already in the process of sort of landing on where the third location will be, but we’ve also had quite a bit of franchise interest,” he said. “We are really proud of the end product here — both for our members to see and also for our franchisees to see.”

