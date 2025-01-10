November 28, 1949 — January 6, 2025

Overland Park

Meredith Edward Kidd, Sr., 75, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2025 in Overland Park, Kansas.

Meredith was born on November 28, 1949, in Manhattan, KS to Wallace and Colleen Kidd. He was educated in the Manhattan Public School System. As a 1967 graduate of Manhattan High School, he served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War Era. His passion for writing and reporting inspired him to obtain both a Bachelor of Science Degree (Journalism/Mass Communication) and Master of Science Degree (Journalism/Mass Communication) from Kansas State University. He married Sandra Bass (Kidd) on May 25, 1973. This union produced three sons.

Prior to beginning his career in Higher Education Administration, Meredith was employed as a sales executive for Anti-Pest Incorporated Pest Control Company and as a licensed radio announcer for the KMAN Radio Broadcasting Station (Manhattan, Kansas). He later served as Assistant Director of Admissions at Kansas State University. Following his tenure at Kansas State, Meredith devoted 33 years to Student Affairs at Washburn University (Topeka, Kansas), where he became the first black Dean of Students. He later retired from Washburn in 2014.

Meredith was a loving spouse, father, grandfather, and educator. He devoted many years of his life to recruiting and supporting students both on campus and throughout the community. Having worked in higher education, he firmly believed that “Education is the key to success.”

Attending church was an important part of Meredith’s weekly activities and family life. As an avid supporter of news and media, Meredith took great interest in current events, local activities, and global affairs. He always found military affairs to be interesting and desirable. For relaxation, he enjoyed comedy shows and music.

Meredith was a well-rounded sports fan who enjoyed playing and watching football, basketball, and baseball. He enjoyed a variety of Wildcat events and activities, notably football and basketball. Additionally, his personal favorite professional teams were the Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Meredith was a lifetime member of the Kansas State Alumni Association.

Meredith was preceded in death by his mother (Colleen Kidd), father (Wallace Kidd), and sister (Lezlie Boast). He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Sandra, three children: Eddie (Coleen), Elliott, Mitchell (Hannah), two grandchildren: Quincey and Makhi, siblings: Quinton (Laurie), Rosalyn Chism, Gevin (Carol), nieces: Lea Anderson, Samone Smith (Archie), Anjelica Haberlein (Shane), nephews: Chris (Brekka), James, Sean. He also had a host of cousins and friends who he adored.

Visitation: Friday, January 17, 2025, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel

10:00am – 11:00am (Central time)

Funeral Service: Friday, January 17, 2025, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11:00am – 12:00pm (Central time)

Graveside Service: Friday, January 17, 2025, Leavenworth National Cemetery

1:30pm – 1:45pm (Central time)

