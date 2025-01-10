The city of Mission is taking another big step in its efforts to mitigate the potential for flooding through the downtown area.

The Mission City Council during a Wednesday committee meeting agreed to consider a nearly $1 million design contract for a Rock Creek channel improvement project for final approval at its next regular meeting. The contract is with Olsson, a Nebraska-based engineering and design firm.

This design contract is part of a $9 million project to reduce the flood risk between Woodson to Maple streets, which runs right alongside downtown Mission.

The city council will consider final approval at its Jan. 15 meeting.

Project calls for lowering the channel bottom

This $9 million Rock Creek channel improvement project was borne out of a spring 2022 Johnson County stormwater management watershed master plan, which highlighted this section of the channel as a focus area.

Following direction from the city council in September 2022, Olsson in April 2024 completed a preliminary project study of Rock Creek channel between Woodson to Maple streets, according to city documents.

The project calls for using the same materials for the channel walls and bottom from Woodson to Maple, including large block walls for the sides and either a concrete or bedrock bottom, according to city documents.

Additionally, the project wants to lower the channel bottom by 1 to 2 feet between this stretch of Rock Creek.

The final flood risk mitigation solution in this project calls for widening and lowering culverts, or the arched tunnels, at Reeds Road, Woodson and Outlook streets.

Mission looks to debt financing for the project

The $975,000 contract with Olsson will include a number of services, namely preliminary and final design of the entire $9 million project.

This contract will be paid for out of the city’s stormwater utility fund.

Mission also secured stormwater management program funding for this project through Johnson County, which offers up to a 50% cost share, according to city documents.

Still, City Administrator Laura Smith told the city council on Wednesday that Mission needs to look at debt financing to construct the improvements.

Next steps:

Smith told the city council on Wednesday that city staff will return within the first quarter of 2025 to discuss debt financing options.

The city council meets at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at city hall, 6090 Woodson St.

