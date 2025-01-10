Robert “Bob” Dean Sheppard

October 10th, 1946 – December 26th, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert Dean “Bob” Sheppard, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Bob passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 78 in Bonner Springs, Kansas, from a long battle with heart disease.

Born on October 10, 1946, in Hartford City, Indiana, Bob was the cherished son of Dorothy and Frank Sheppard. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, as well as his brothers, Don and Jack Sheppard, and his son-in-law, Karie McClendon.

Bob proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy, instilling a deep sense of duty and service that he carried throughout his life. Professionally, Bob was a dedicated electrician, contributing his skills to the Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant and Veterans Affairs. A proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, his work ethic and commitment were an inspiration to all who knew him.

Beyond his professional life, Bob was a man of many passions. He found joy in motorcycle trips, hunting, and fishing, often sharing these adventures with family and friends. His farm in Missouri was a cherished retreat, a place where he could connect with nature and reflect on life’s blessings. Bob also had a love for travel, exploring the beauty of foreign countries, the majestic landscapes of Colorado, and the vibrant culture of Key West, Florida.

Above all, Bob valued his family. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 56 years, Sharon Sheppard, and his loving daughters, Candice Lockhart and her husband Ira, and Michelle Smith. He was a proud grandfather to Christopher McClendon and Natalie Cameron and a doting great-grandfather to Jackson, Cole, and Sadie McClendon. He is also survived by his brothers, Ernie and Steve Sheppard, and Larry Angell, who will cherish his memory.

Details regarding memorial services for Bob will be planned for a future date, allowing family and friends to come together and celebrate his remarkable life.Bob Sheppard’s legacy of love, dedication, and adventure will forever be remembered by those fortunate enough to have known him. May he rest in peace, his spirit forever riding the open roads and wandering through the wild places he so dearly loved.

