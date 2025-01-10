September 18, 1947 – December 1, 2024

Sydney Lee Taylor, 77, of Prairie Village, Kansas passed away peacefully in his home on December 1, 2024.

Syd was the only child of Tom and Muriel Taylor and grew up in Milan, Missouri. Growing up in his beloved hometown, he played football, basketball, and baseball. After graduating from Milan, High School he attended Southwest Missouri State University, served in the Marine Corps Reserves during the Vietnam War, then attended Northeast Missouri State University. During Syd’s senior year he met Wendy and they were married in Kirksville, Missouri. Syd and Wendy were married for 55 years.

Syd and Wendy lived in Springfield and Joplin, Missouri, then they moved to Prairie Village, Kansas for 46 happy years. They had four children: Scott, Brent, Jean, and Bethany. Their home was filled with children, grandchildren, friends, neighbors, music, art, books, tools, and hunting dogs. Syd worked as a salesman for various companies through his life. Syd and Wendy were members at Colonial Presbyterian Church.

Syd enjoyed being active in the great outdoors. He loved bass and fly fishing, hunting, hiking, camping, traveling west, walking his English Setters, and swimming laps at the PV Pool. Syd’s greatest joy was connecting with people in his community. He loved to talk with people, hear about their lives, and tell stories to all.

Syd is survived by his loving wife Wendy, his four children: Scott and wife Shannon (Idaho Falls, ID), Brent (Dillon, MT), Jean (Denver, CO), Bethany Reintjes and husband Stephen (Mission Hills, KS), and his grandchildren: Ben, Laurel, Will, Levi, Reuben, Lewis, Margaret, Abigail, and Emma.