Walter Gale Cruse

August 26, 1934 — January 6, 2025

Gardner

Walter Gale “Buzz” Cruse, 90, of Gardner, passed away January 6, 2025 surrounded by his family. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15th from 11am-12pm at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, with services beginning at 12pm Burial will follow at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens.

Walter was born on August 26th, 1934 in Archie, Missouri, to Alva Barney and Vera (Wilcox) Cruse. He was a graduate of Adrian High School, after which he joined the National Guard, driving an ambulance for his station at Ft. Leonard Wood. Walter married Renie Layland (deceased) in 1953. They later divorced. He married Dale Marie Carlisle on February 5th, 1976 in Miami, Oklahoma and they enjoyed nearly 49 wonderful years together.

Walter began his career working at Sheffield Steel as an engineer and later owned his own Phillips 66 Station in Kansas City, Kansas. He started working at BPU in 1962, first as a laborer, then moving up to lineman, troubleshooter, cable splicer, and finally superintendent of line crews before retiring in 1998 after 36 years of service.

Walter had many hobbies and interests and was a “jack of all trades.” As a youth, he and his uncle Jake followed the wheat harvest from Texas all the way up to Canada, and also harvested alfalfa. He completely rebuilt a 1932 Plymouth as well as tractors and wagons. As a member of the Kansas State Horse Show Circuit, he bought and sold, as well as showed horses. He loved tinkering in his shop, woodworking, building kitchen cabinets for various houses, and even built a big barn on Parallel Parkway with Dale and other family members. He also loved auctions, and was a member of the Abdallah Shrine Motorcycle Unit.

Walter is survived by his loving wife, Dale Cruse; his children, Norman Henry Cruse (Jeanne), Cindy Ann Cunningham (Chuck), Justin James Howard, Ramie Lynn Hanna (Ryan), and Tyler Gale Cruse (Elena). Walter also leaves behind his grandchildren: Corie, Angela, Andrew, David, Erin, Blake, Levi, Roman, and Luciana; great-grandchildren Zachary, Mason, Kiera, Gavin, Garrett, Stephen, John Henry, Daniel, William Walter, Michael, Christopher, Hayes, Carly June, and Leah; great-great-grandchildren Maxwell and Kohen. Walter is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Alva and Vera Cruse, as well as his brother, Joe Delmer Cruse and his grandson, Wesley Howard.

Memorial contributions in Walt’s name are suggested to Kansas City Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.