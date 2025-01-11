Your Library: The impact of public support

By Shelley O’Brien, Executive Director of the Johnson County Library Foundation

Johnson County Library is an essential service that allows everyone in our community the ability to learn and grow. It opens windows of opportunity, promotes lifelong learning, and helps our communities stay connected.

Each year, the Johnson County Library Foundation accepts private donations that support over 20 programs at the Library that expand learning and fun for people of all ages. All of the donations we receive enhance the Johnson County Library, but do not replace publicly funded services.

In 2024, donor support made the following possible:

Purchasing over $139,000 in physical books, eBooks and eAudiobooks, large print books and DVDs for the 14 branch locations.

Acquiring additional equipment and supplies for the Black & Veatch MakerSpace located at Central Resource Library in Overland Park.

Empowering Race Project KC’s Advisory Board to explore future options for programming and educating Kansas City with a $125,000 grant from the Kauffman Foundation.

Gaining access to Brainfuse, the online, one-on-one tutoring hub for children K-12. The service is free and with no limits on use, can be used every day.

Producing elementia, the literary arts magazine published to represent and uplift young adults. Works include original poetry, fiction, nonfiction, graphic stories, photography and illustrations.

Working with the Johnson County Department of Corrections to serve people at the Adult Residential Center with books, classes, and access to information.

And so much more including supporting the annual summer reading program, 6 by 6: Ready to Read early literacy initiative, and English Language Learners services.

As you can imagine, there is so much more we can do in 2025 and beyond. What other dreams can we accomplish? How do we make Johnson County an even better place for people to live and grow? By supporting the Johnson County Library Foundation, you ensure that our 14 branch libraries can offer opportunities like these and many more to everyone.

It is through the generous support from our community-minded donors that the Johnson County Library Foundation is able to expand its impact, securing support for lifelong learning programs at the Library. To learn more about how you or your organization can create a positive impact in the community, please contact Shelley O’Brien at OBrienS@jocolibrary.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom