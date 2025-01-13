Oct 24, 1946 – Jan 01, 2025

Our beloved, Charles Frederick “Chuck” Downey III, 78, of Leawood, KS, passed away on January 1, 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer. An early Baby Boomer, Chuck was born on October 24, 1946 to Charles Frederick and Mary Green Downey in Kansas City, MO, not long after his father, and namesake, returned from heroic service as a decorated B-17 bomber pilot in the Second World War. After graduating from Wentworth Military Academy, Chuck followed in his father’s footsteps to answer the call to serve his country, enlisting in the U.S. Navy – a service branch of which he was incredibly proud his entire life. Upon honorable discharge, Chuck entered into a long and successful career as a dental sales executive, while also living in many parts of the country, consistent with a sailor’s innate desire to explore the world. Eventually Chuck returned to Kansas City, settling down and ultimately marrying the love of his life, Carol (Fogel) Downey, with whom he enjoyed a loving, fun marriage that spanned four decades. He was predeceased by his father, Charles, and his mother, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Carol, sisters Dianne Barton (Bruce) and Barbara Lacy (Charlie), niece Carrie Tudas (Ryan), nephew Chris Barton (Cortney), five great nieces and nephews (with more on the way), and many much-loved cousins, in-laws, and friends.

Chuck will be remembered as the festive host of the annual Thanksgiving family brunch held at his and Carol’s home for decades. He was a loving, caring, loyal, and attentive husband, son, brother, cousin, and Uncle “Kuck-Kuck”. Ever the sailor, Chuck was never happier than when he was the skipper of his boats, with Carol and their friends at his side, at the Lake of The Ozarks. The ultimate dog person, Chuck was a doting owner to many lucky shelties over the years. He was an avid marksman too. Chuck genuinely cared for all those close to him, never missing a family birthday party or holiday gathering, and in turn was loved by all. In his final weeks, he was surrounded by a loving cadre of family and friends (namely, Skip and Tess Luce) who were grateful to be able to wish their beloved Chuck “fair winds and following seas”, as the naval expression goes, after a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society. A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm, Tuesday, January 28 at Forest Hill Cemetery in the Green family plot.

Additional Service:

Graveside Service

Location:

Forest Hill Cemetery

Address:

6901 Troost Ave.

City:

Kansas City

State:

Missouri

Zip Code:

64131

Date of Service:

Jan 28, 2025

Time of Service:

1:00 pm

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.