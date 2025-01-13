Nov 16, 1935 – Jan 06, 2025

Charles L. Miller, better known to his friends as “Charlie”, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, January 6th at the home of his daughter, son-in-law & family in Shawnee, KS.

Charlie grew up in the small town of Macon, Mo. where he played football and was an artist on the yearbook staff at Macon High. He was an excellent painter and loved to draw when he was young. Charlie moved to Kansas City shortly after graduation with his friend and future Best Man to work for Hallmark Cards. He continued his creativity and artistic talent learning to be a hand engraver, creating the plates that embossed paper and other printed material. He became 1 of the top 5 master engravers in the country and helped create the Hallmark rose. The skills he learned along with his own creative talents & charisma took him far in the printing industry. His talent was sought after the world over.

Charlie dated and married his high school sweetheart & the love of his life, Linda Lee Andrews on February 26th, 1956 and the 2 of them moved in to their first apartment in KC above what is now The Westsider. They worked and saved and eventually bought their first home in Roeland Park.

Charlie worked at Hallmark for several years, honing his craft until leaving to start his own business, Metal Arts Engravers, Inc. in the basement of their home. Eventually, their 2 children were born, Melinda “Mindy” and Andrew “AJ” and Charlie bought his first building to move his business to KCK.

Charlie poured his life, creativity, sweat and eventually tears into this business for almost 50 years with Linda by his side. During these years, he did such things as the embossings for the White House Christmas cards, recreating the embossed leather for the dining chairs that burned in the Windsor castle fire and became the go-to company for the plates that embossed thousands of greeting cards, yearbooks, book covers, and other specialty printing projects from across the country and the world. Both Mindy and AJ, along with SIL Joe spent time working by his side at this family business that he was so proud of.

They eventually moved their family to Fairway where he proudly served as a city councilman for several years, and then finally to Lake Quivira where he was able to enjoy his love of golf, sailing his Hobie Cat and tooling around on their pontoon boat. While at LQ, they also invested in what they had hoped would be their retirement home in Bonita Springs, FL where friends and family enjoyed their hospitality for years. Charlie & Linda were famous for their 4th of July parties lakeside for food, drink and fireworks for many years with boat rides always included. He was happiest in the sun and loved a good tan.

Charlie was known to all as the life of the party and he built many lasting friendships with a wide variety of people from all over. To know him was to love him and he likely had a nickname for you. Some of the closest of which were the famous (or infamous) “Gourmet Group”. 6 couples who met at church, that became family. Sharing 50+ years of friendship, vacations, canoe trips, love of God, travel, music, food and drink. They gave him, and all of us, memories to last a lifetime. We know those that went on ahead of him welcomed him with a spread that included music, pickin’ and grinnin’ for sure.

He also had many great friends within the printing industry and the IAPHC (International Association of Printing House Craftsman) Club, where he was involved at different levels for the majority of his career. He was honored to serve as President and to receive the “Craftsman of the Year” award. He was something of a legend (in his own mind) at their annual conventions, coining the phrase, the “craftsman flu” which seemed to get passed around frequently when he was present.

Charlie was also a man of great faith and very involved in his church for the majority of his life. He not only attended regularly but became a deacon and a leader sharing his faith strongly. He also sang in the choir at times. During his life, he and his family attended & were members of Wornall Road Baptist Church, Leawood Baptist Church and finally Colonial Presbyterian Church.

Charlie was a musician at heart and he loved a good time. He was an avid banjo & mandolin player and would grace their home with music. Walking around in his underwear on a Saturday morning filling the house with mandolin music was common. He shared his love of music with his children, SIL, and grandchildren, especially his son and grandson, who both have incredible music talent. He loved to sing and became quite the karaoke-r. He was something of a legend at Knubs Pub, where he sang often over the last few years of his life, always being welcomed by a cheer of “Charlie!!” when he would arrive. An Elvis tune, some Merle Haggard, or Frank Sinatra was always in store. He was a night owl and could hang with the best of them, a CC & 7 in hand. Always the life of the party and typically one of the last ones standing.

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Irma & Charles Miller Sr, his wife, Linda, and his youngest child, AJ, along with several friends who were like family. We know there was no doubt a karaoke party followed by a bonfire and bluegrass in heaven to welcome him home.

He is survived by his daughter Melinda “Mindy” Waldron and SIL Joe who was more like a son to him. In addition, his 3 grandchildren, Jay Waldron (Erin), Weston Waldron, & Lainey Waldron and 2 great grandchildren, Madelyn & Samuel. He is also survived by his younger sister, Sharyll Ann Dunham (Jim) of St. Cloud, FL where he spent many a winter enjoying their close relationship and love of the sun. His laughter, jokes, mischievousness, karaoke singing, and love for life will be missed. The time he was given with Lainey & Weston, living with them, attending all of their events and sports made his life enriched and happy until the end. They were the twinkle of his eye and we know he felt blessed with the close relationships he had with them.

A celebration of life is being planned and details will be shared here when confirmed. The family asks that donations be made to his grandchildren’s college fund or to the Charlie Miller yearbook scholarship that is being developed for students at Olathe North HS. Contributions can be done in person at the celebration or by contacting the family.

The family will be spread some of his ashes this summer in the mountains of Telluride, along with the ashes of his wife and son. His love of the mountain air rivaled his love of the beach but the love of his family and friends was and always will be abounding.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.