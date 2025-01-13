Deborah Nelson passed away unexpectedly at her home in Overland Park, Kansas, on December 30, 2024. Debbie, as she was known to friends and family, was born on November 12, 1948, in Kansas City, Missouri, to John and Clarissa Robertson.

Debbie graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School and attended the University of Kansas. She discovered and maintained lifelong friendships with her sisters in the Gamma Delta chapter of the Alpha Phi sorority. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Education, a natural fit given her lifelong desire to learn and help others to learn.

Debbie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She married Roger Nelson and they shared a loving marriage for many years. Together, they raised two sons, Matthew Nelson and Mark Nelson. Debbie was a constant source of love and support for her family, and she took great joy in watching her grandchildren grow up.

A dedicated educator, Debbie worked as an elementary school paraprofessional where she provided one-on-one guidance and instruction to many students and especially enjoyed serving those with special needs. She later joined the staff of Dr. George Baldwin, DDS, until her retirement.

Debbie was passionate about art and literature. An ardent reader, she devoured dozens of historical fiction books each year. Throughout her life, she produced beautiful creations in calligraphy, counted cross-stitch embroidery, and oil paints. In recent years, Debbie made several trips to Europe, visiting numerous locations and famous landmarks in Ireland, Italy, and Spain.

An active member of Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, Debbie preferred to “walk her faith” as opposed to talking about it. She enthusiastically served as a deacon, regularly supporting and visiting congregation members in need. A founding member of the “Movie Mavens,” Debbie led a fellowship group that enjoyed watching films together while forging great friendships.

Debbie supported many Kansas City nonprofit organizations, including Chain of Hope, which treats and prevents child cardiac diseases, and Harvesters, which provides food to those in need. She was particularly sympathetic about animal welfare and donated generously to related causes.

Debbie is already deeply missed by all who knew her. Her warm smile and infectious laugh lit up many a room and she had a knack for making everyone feel welcome and loved.

Debbie is survived by her sons, Matthew (Catherine) and Mark (Kristina), and her grandchildren, Aiden, Liam, Quinn, and a future granddaughter, Lucy, who’s due this summer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Clarissa, her sister Sharon, and her husband Roger.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall Avenue, Overland Park, KS, 66207, on Saturday, January 11, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Debbie’s name to one of the following animal welfare organizations: Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary Contribute to A&F – Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary ; Great Plains SPCA Great Plains SPCA: KC Pet Project Donate | KC Pet Project ; The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City Donate – The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City; Wayside Waifs Donate – Wayside Waifs.

