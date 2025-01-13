Elizabeth Jean Springer, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on December 30, 2024, at the age of 82. Born to Mary and Paul Thoresen on April 4, 1942, in Detroit, MI. Liz’s life was one deeply rooted in her faith and love for her family.

Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Leo “Pete” M. Springer, her grandson, Michael J. Fisher, her brother John “Jack” (Pat) Thoresen, and her brothers-in-law John McDonald and Ed Schlaff.

She is survived by her two sisters, Judith McDonald and Kathleen Schlaff, her children Kristin (Ron) Lininger, Michael (Vicki) Springer, and Janet (Kevin) Fisher, and her grandchildren Taylor (Kyle) McLean, Trevor (Abigail) Lininger, Taryn (Trenton) Chinn, Jacob Springer, Megan Springer, Sarah Springer, Joseph (Sammie) Fisher and Maggie Fisher. Liz was also the proud great-grandmother of Leyna and Grant McLean, and she will be remembered fondly by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members across the country.

Throughout her life, Liz’s warmth, love, and dedication to her family were the cornerstone of her existence. She was a constant source of support and joy, always ready to share a laugh or a word of encouragement. Her legacy is carried on through the countless lives she touched.

A celebration of life will be held at Church of the Resurrection at 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, KS in the Wesley Chapel on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 10:00 am.

The family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to Blank Children’s Hospital in memory of Liz and her grandson, Michael James Fisher (1998-2011). Donations can be sent to 1415 Woodland Ave., Suite E-200, Des Moines, IA 50309, attention Janet Fisher.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.