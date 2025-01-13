May 13, 1932 – Jan 08, 2025

Jo Ann Crouch, 92, of Overland Park, KS passed away on January 8th at The Hospice House of Olathe. The daughter of Marian Good and Jessie Large, she was born on May 13, 1932. She graduated from Shawnee Mission High School. While in school, she met her beloved husband, Bob Crouch, and they were married April 6th, 1951. Jo Ann worked for Overland Park State Bank and UMB for over 40 years, while also being a member of the Overland Park Historical Society and Zonta International. Her greatest accomplishment though was being a mom to 3 sons, whom she was so proud of. In her spare time, she loved to read, travel and work puzzles. Jo Ann also loved being with her friends and family, traveling to new places and time spent at their home in Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her parents Marian Good (Leo) and Jessie Large. Her husband Bob Crouch, sister Marilyn Docker and brother Larry Large.

She is survived by 3 loving sons, David Crouch, Michael Crouch (Lana Cook) and Brian Crouch (Michelle). 5 grandchildren Emily Anderson (Keith), Amy Martin (Richard), Chad Hendrix (Samantha), Matthew Byrns (Karen), Libby Byrns and 14 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Hospice House of Olathe Giving – Olathe Health or the Overland Park Historical Society Friends of OPHS.

We take comfort in the fact that she and her beloved Bob are reunited now, and what a wonderful legacy they left to all of us who knew them.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.