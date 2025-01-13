Nov 24, 1940 – Jan 06, 2025

Judith Carol “Boom” Swofford, 84, of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2025. Born on November 24, 1940, in Peoria, Illinois, she was the beloved daughter of Evelyn Louise Bright and Chester Steva Swofford and sister to Billy Chet Swofford (Janie) who predeceased her November 20, 2020.

Judy was baptized on April 1, 1945, at Prospect Presbyterian Church. A graduate of Richmond High School in 1958, she excelled in dramatics, cheerleading, and was crowned Homecoming Queen her senior year. She went on to earn an associate degree in Drama and Speech from Columbia Christian College in 1960.

Judy married Clay Spaulding Calvert in 1960, and together they welcomed two children, Chris and Heidi. Her passion for theater flourished during her time in California, where she acted and directed in community productions. After moving to Wisconsin, Judy pursued higher education, earning a history degree from Mount Mary College in 1986. She completed her first year of law school at Marquette Law but paused her studies to care for her ailing mother.

In 1974, Judy married James Talbot Guyer. Together, they embraced an active lifestyle, including sailing the coasts of Florida and the Caribbean during their retirement. Judy was a dedicated runner and athlete, completing numerous races, a marathon, and even triathlons into her 70s. Playing tennis was both a competitive and social outlet she cherished throughout her adult life.

Judy was a constant part of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren’s lives. She was nicknamed Boom by the first grandchild, Corbin, and this name stuck for her affectionately by immediate family and friends. Boom shared her love for theater and performance, her athletic lifestyle, and priority of family with the younger generations. She stayed connected with lifelong friends from Richmond High School, known as “The Dirty 8,” through annual girls trips. Judy was involved in The Conservative Women’s Club and elected as the District Republican Committeewoman for two terms. Judy also enjoyed her membership in the P.E.O. Sisterhood promoting women’s educational opportunities along with the social connections she made through that organization.

Judy is survived by her children, Christopher Spaulding Calvert (Kathy) and Heidi Louise Oligmueller (Tim); grandchildren Corbin Spaulding Calvert (Julie), Michael Thomas Calvert (Mitch), Emma Betty Shepardson (Jordan), Wyatt Paul Oligmueller, and Lucy Louise Oligmueller; great-grandchildren Kennedy Jo, Canaan Spaulding, Dakota Blair Calvert, and Amelia Wren Shepardson; stepchildren Jimmy Guyer (Lucia), Kathy Guyer, and Britt Guyer (Skylaar); step-grandchildren Robert Guyer (Keli), Patrick Guyer (Lindsey), and Hilty Guyer; and step-great-grandchildren Isabelle, Preslie, Moses, Harper, and Poppy Guyer.

Judy’s legacy of unconditional love, adventure, and gratitude will remain a source of inspiration for all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Heart of America Alzheimer’s Association – https://www.alz.org/kansascity

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.