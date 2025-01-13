Feb 21, 1960 – Dec 28, 2024

Leslie Zinser, born on February 21, 1960, in Atchison, Kansas, passed away at home on December 28, 2024. She was the daughter of Edward and Diane (Holland) Barchenski and had a cherished family life, being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.

She spent her childhood between the Kansas City area and Camdenton with her 4 siblings. Leslie moved to Atchison in 1978 where her first two children were born, Jay in 1978 and Matt in 1979. In 1983, Leslie moved to Overland Park where she met the love of her life, Daniel. She and Dan married in 1986 and they welcomed their daughter Kaytie in 1987.

Family was always Leslie’s focus. She took great joy in supporting her children and grandchildren by cheering them on at band concerts, cheerleading (including coaching), and sporting events. She enjoyed scrapbooking family memories and crocheting for loved ones.

Leslie’s strong work ethic was evident throughout her life. This has been exemplified through her most recent role at The Carriage Club where she formed close connections with her colleagues and thoroughly enjoyed her work since 2018.

Leslie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dan, and her children Jay (Kristen) Christensen, Matt (Rachelle) Christensen, and Kaytie (Soren) Petersen. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Dylan (Caitlyn) and Hanna Christensen, Kyle, Darren, and Tanner Christensen, and Harrison and Madelynn Petersen; one great-grandchild, Oakley Christensen, and another great-grandchild on the way. Leslie is also remembered by her mother, Diane, and her siblings: Stephanie (Doc) Hines, Dana Johnson, and Chip (Julie) Barchenski, along with nieces, nephews, and countless other family and friends who love her.

She was preceded in death by her father Edward Barchenski, Sr and her sister Dallas Barchenski.

Affectionately known as “Nana”, she will be remembered through the love and stories of her family and friends. Her legacy will live on through her family, and her memory will remain forever in the hearts of all who knew her.

A service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa, Kansas, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS, with visitation at 1 p.m. and a Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alagille Syndrome Alliance Donate Online: Make A Difference | Alagille Syndrome Alliance in honor of her grandson, Tanner, who has Alagille Syndrome.

