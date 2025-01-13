Apr 11, 1937 – Jan 08, 2025

Robert Milton Stevens, 87, of Shawnee, KS passed away on Jan 8, 2025.

Bob was born April 11th, 1937 in Kansas City, Ks to Robert and Helen Stevens and lived most of his adult life in the Overland Park & Shawnee areas. He was a 1956 graduate of Shawnee Mission North High School.

Bob also traveled & served in the Navy Reserves for several years in the late 50’s and early 60’s.

After high school Bob was given a curios choice by his father, choose to come to work at the family business or to attend college, he opted for the car and then dedicated most of his working life owning and operating a retail appliance business that his father started in the late 40’s until it’s close in 1989. He then joined another kitchen and appliance business for several years until his retirement.

Bob had a passion for anything sports related, specifically the Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, and the basketball Kings, as well as being an ardent Kansas Basketball supporter. He would rarely miss a game on TV and often attended Chiefs, Royals and Kings games in person with his son, daughter, ex-wife, and brother-in-law Ted.

Bob was a dedicated dad and made a point to attend and rarely missed his son’s or daughter’s little league, basketball, soccer, t-ball and softball games throughout the years.

Survived by his daughter, Amy McKerrow of Montana, son Rob Stevens of Overland Park, grandchildren Lucas and Sydney McKerrow of Montana and ex-wife Sara Stevens of Overland Park.

