August 15, 1927 — January 10, 2025

Leawood

Vassiliki “Betty” Raptis of Overland Park, KS entered into eternal rest on the 10th of January. She was 97 years old.

Vassiliki was born in the small farm village of Vlaherna, Greece to Eleni (Vrentas) Kollintzas and Dimitrios Kollintzas. She was one of 11 children; instilling in her from the very beginning of her life that family is everything. Her childhood was presented with many tribulations of which her profound faith carried her through. From the young age of 8 years old, Vassiliki began farming in order to contribute money for her family’s survival. She withstood the Great Depression, the Nazi occupation of her hometown and the Greek Civil War before life shifted and she immigrated to the United States to live the American Dream. In July of 1951, Vassiliki and her oldest sister Irene Jouras set off on a 20 day voyage from Athens, Greece on the Nea Hellas ship which arrived in Ellis Island, NY.

A year later, Vassiliki met her husband Konstantin Raptis while at Church in Kansas City. Together they shared 70 years of love, devotion and the light of their lives; their daughter, Pauline. As a seamstress, Vassilliki loved making dresses for her daughter, cooking her Greek meals and ingrained a cultural appreciation that she could then pass down to her daughters. Being a Yiayia was a dream Vassiliki couldn’t have dreamt of back in Greece and she made the most of that gift! She adored her 3 granddaughters, loving them unconditionally and they easily reciprocated. Countless sleepovers, warm loukemathes, planting sunflowers and playing dress up with her beautiful clothes are memories they will cling to forever.

Profound grief cannot be felt without the presence of unimaginable love; and for that, we will count our blessings as God gifted our family so many years with the most gentle, compassionate, creative, faithful and loving woman. She lived an exemplary life of sacrificing for others, valuing her friendships, and being a dependable presence for her family. A hole of endless depth exists in our hearts but we remain faithful knowing our Lord has promised us the most perfect reunion.

Vassiliki is survived by her daughter, Dr. Pauline Raptis Sleder and husband Ted Sleder. 3 granddaughters Elaine Draper (Brent), Kristina Fulton (Taylor) and Lia Diamantis (John) and her littlest loves, her great-grandchildren, Theo (11), George (10), Alexandra ( 6), Costa ( 3) and Nicholas (1). She is also survived by her sister Maria Focas (Spiro) and brother Athanisios Kollintzas (Mary) along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. May her memory be eternal.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Betty may be given to St. Dionysios Greek Orthodox Church.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.