October 21, 1964 — January 12, 2025

Lenexa

David Joseph Mello II born in Santa Monica, California on October 21st 1964, passed away January 12th 2025. He was preceded in death by father figure Larry Perez and he is survived by his mother, Marilyn Perez, sisters, and children, Courtney, David (Desirae), Tayia (Zack), Tori (Eli); grandchildren, Merik, Marlie, Leila, David, Mason, Karter, Aubrey, Kaysen, and baby Watts; his spouse, Joyce, daughter in laws, Vanessa (Cody) and Melissa. David was a devoted father, son, and friend, known for his infectious sense of humor and ability to connect with anyone he met.

David was a dedicated, hardworking Union Sheet Metal worker. He spent 29 years dedicating time to his craft and building a strong reputation in his trade. He had a passion for his work, and his commitment to the union and his fellow workers was evident throughout his career.

Outside of work, David was an ardent fan of the San Francisco 49ers, he never missed an opportunity to cheer for his team. Whether watching a game with family or sharing a laugh with a new friend, David had a gift for bringing people together. His easy-going nature and bright smile made him someone who could truly make a friend anywhere. David’s humor, warmth, and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He had a heart of gold and loved his family endlessly. His legacy lives on in the memories of the many lives he touched.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to help with funeral expenses. A GoFundMe has been set up and can be accessed by clicking here. David’s family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this time. He will forever be remembered with love, laughter, and gratitude.

“Red and Gold til I’m dead and cold”

Visitation

Friday, January 17, 2025

9:00 – 10:00 am (Central time)

Add to Calendar

The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory

10901 Johnson Dr

Shawnee, KS 66203

Funeral Service

Friday, January 17, 2025

Starts at 10:00 am (Central time)

Add to Calendar

The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory

10901 Johnson Dr

Shawnee, KS 66203

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.