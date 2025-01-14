Homebody by Fountain Mortgage: The art of hygge

January: the most miserable cold of the year and and no warm weather in site. I get the feeling, but you don’t have to let January and its lack of sun beat you this year! Use the Scandinavian principle of hygge and my tips to beat back the winter blues.

Hygge (pronounced hoo-gah): A Danish and Norwegian word describing a mood of coziness and comfortable conviviality that being intentional and getting cozy imports.

Citizens of Denmark and Norway deal with some of the most brutal winters around, so they’ve practically made an art of getting cozy! Here are my tips to translate (pun intended) the same principles to your life here in KC.

Gear up to cozy down!

Lovie packs by Ardent Goods

These microwavable, freezable stuffed packs are perfect for warming up and putting under a blanket with you on the couch. Snuggle up with your dog, cat, SO, or just yourself and enjoy your a personal space heater under your blanket to dial in the perfect amount of heat- even on the coldest days! Plus, they’re small enough to fit in your coat pockets for use on the go!

Get it here.

Weighted blankets by Luna

Sometimes you just want a hug, right? And, if you’re like me, maybe your dog, cat, children, or SO are sick of you snuggling them. Here’s a great alternative that’ll give you that perfectly tucked in feeling we all crave during the colder months. Choose your perfect weight amount for max comfort!

Get it here.

Turn up the heat (in the kitchen)

Soup, the other love language.

There are some foods that were seemingly created just for winter, and soup is the all-time classic. Soup packs that nurturing, restorative punch we all need, and these recipes are flat-out flavor bombs you and your family will love. Best of all, they’re easy to do in bulk, so you’ll have leftovers!

Check out this list of 32 great soup recipes you can make.

Charc it up

There’s also nothing quite like a charcuterie board for snacking with friends and family while tucked away inside. I love a good charcuterie board and tend to focus on bold, complex, or savory flavors for my winter boards rather than the bright, citrusy, clean notes I look for in a spring or Summer board, but to each their own!

Pro tip- hit up your nearest Trader Joe’s for the best deals on interesting cheeses, meats, and ingredients to fill your board.

Check out this excellent winter board for inspiration.

Be intentional

Be the fun winter activity planner you wish your friends were! As winter drags on, we can all occasionally succumb to the habit of inviting people over less and planning activities more sparingly. The solution to having a better winter is to be more intentional (can you tell I love that word?) with planning time at home and with friends! Schedule activity days, send out the invites, and be that friend everyone looks to for a fun winter.

Oh, and don’t be afraid to go outside a bit too!

Check out this great hygge guide and its plentiful list of winter activities.