Jim L. Arnote

September 5, 1929 — January 11, 2025

Prairie Village

Jimmie Lee Arnote, 95, of Prairie Village, Kansas, died peacefully at home, Saturday evening, January 11, 2025.

“Jim” was born on September 5, 1929, in Princeton, Missouri, the youngest child of Bert Ray and Maude Arnote. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy E. (Morrison) Arnote, brothers Joseph R. (Lorene), Thavis R. (Coral), M. Hubert, sister Averil (Joe) and Enid (Emery). He is survived by his sister in law Avanelle, his sons Jeff and Jay (Deanne) and three grandchildren, Jared (Marta), Katie, and Allie Hightower (Casen), and one great granddaughter Hadley, and a great grandson on the way.

Jim grew up on the family farm without modern conveniences like plumbing and electricity. Primary schooling was in a one room schoolhouse with his older brothers as the teachers. He worked summers following the wheat harvest across the upper Midwest. Jim graduated from Princeton High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia. While a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, he met Dorothy (Dot) and they were married at the First Baptist Church of Gallatin, on August 7, 1955.

Jim and Dot moved to Kansas City, Missouri where he started his pest control career with Midwest Spray Chemical Company. Later he moved to Prairie Village, and worked for the Industrial Fumigant Company. In the early 70’s, he took over as part owner and Vice President. Jim and his partners traveled the world dealing with chemical suppliers and eliminating pests within the food industry. In 2001, the company was sold to the employees, and Jim joined the Board of Directors. Throughout his career, Jim always had many irons in the fire like owning the St. Regis Hotel, owning apartments and rental properties, a bookstore, and a gun store. Along with friends, he owned many motor homes for vacation travel around the country. Throughout his life, Jim managed the Arnote Family Farms, and enjoyed collecting and driving antique John Deere tractors. He owned many collectible cars, and was never without a convertible to drive in nice weather, and still owns the 1967 Camaro he purchased for Dot.

Jim and Dot were active members of Cherokee Christian Church for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to First Christian Church of Princeton be made in Jim’s name.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.